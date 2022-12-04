Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations

On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.

“We are more than just a business, we are neighbors helping neighbors,” said Rebecca Brown, Best Buy employee, adding, “We’ve been working long days, and doing something like this makes it all worthwhile.”

The Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols employs approximately 450 people and nearly all participate in the monthly charitable fundraisers. Every month, they vote on a local organization, and develop a plan to engage the employees in giving back to the community.

“This donation is truly wonderful,” says Renee Spear, CCTT executive director. “These upcoming winter months will be our busiest yet in our food pantry,” Spear added.

The pantry at Catholic Charities has serviced over 5,000 individuals during 2021 and the numbers for 2022 are on target to be significantly more.

“Thank you to all of the employees at Best Buy who were a part of this food drive,” said Spear, adding, “You are providing not just food to our neighbors in need, you are providing hope.”

To find out how you can plan a food drive or help in more ways with CCTT, call Patrick at (607) 272- 5062 ext. 307, or visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org/.