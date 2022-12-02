Winterfest returns to Tioga Downs for 2022; The family-friendly holiday fun continues through December 23

The holiday season is finally upon us and Tioga Downs kicked things off with Winterfest on Black Friday, a celebration that continues every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23, and running from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Winterfest features Horse Drawn Wagon Rides to view the lights, a Craft Fair, and much more. Admission is free, and there are plenty of fun holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Guests can take in the spectacular display of Christmas lights with horse-drawn wagon rides around the track. Aside from the wagon rides, guests can meet Santa Claus and participate in Christmas Trivia.

Once again, admission is free! To learn more about events and activities at Tioga Downs, located on W. River Road in Nichols, N.Y., visit tiogadowns.com or find them on Facebook @TiogaDownsCasinoResort for a complete Winterfest Schedule of Events.