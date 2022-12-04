Children’s Christmas Party set for December 10 at the Owego Elks Lodge

The Owego Elks Lodge Charity Committee will host the annual Children’s Christmas Party this year on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The party begins at 10 a.m. with reserved seating for families by the hour. Santa has said he will be there to visit with all the children during the celebration. All registered children will be given a gift to unwrap or take home to put under their tree.

They will have snacks, cookies, and drinks for everyone to enjoy. The Library table will be full of books that children can take home. They will also have a Bundle-Up table full of hats and gloves.

Families may register their children by calling the Lodge at (607) 687-1039 on Monday, Nov. 28, Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 4-8 p.m. Volunteers will take information regarding the number of children in your household and their ages.

They are limiting gifts to children from age 12 and under. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Their goal is to assist 150 families in Tioga County this holiday season.

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in the Village of Owego. Signs will indicate where you need to park. Enter the Lodge for the party through the Ballroom French doors located on Church Street.

If you would like more information regarding this event or want to help with donations and gift-wrapping, call the Lodge at (607) 687-1039 and leave a message. You may also contact them on Facebook @OwegoElks.