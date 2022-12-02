Tioga Ridge Runners donate to help local children this Christmas

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the Tioga Ridge Runners Snowmobile club made a donation to Tioga County Toys for Tots in the amount of $1,700. The check was presented at Donoli’s Restaurant in Apalachin.

The club sold Gertrude Hawk Candy bars to raise money this year in addition to a generous donation received from the Owego Moose, and another private cash donation.

The Ridge Runners would like to thank all those that sold candy this year, the Owego Moose for their donation, and to special sign holders Kendra and Luke Turshman.

The club has been selling candy for the local Toys for Tots effort for over 10 years. Formed in 1965, Tioga Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club maintains approximately 91 miles of funded and club trails starting in Broome County, and running through Tioga County.