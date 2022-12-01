Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Happy Thanksgiving you all! My name is Portia. People tell me I am adorable and sweet as can be. I guess they are probably right. I just like everyone. No sense in being grumpy if you can choose good-natured.

It’s not because I have had such a great life either. I was found on North Avenue in Owego in a box. My former owners apparently didn’t like me very much, but I’m not one to hold a grudge. Clearly I was at the wrong place then.

Now I’m looking for the right place! I would like a nice family who wants a playful kitten. I want someone who wants to buy me many toys, as I like to play with them! I like chasing little balls, the soft ones and the hard ones with bells inside all over the place.

My personality is a little on the reserved side, but come on, I had surgery yesterday. That will take the smile off any face. I think I am ready to go though, with the surgery completed, tests, rabies, shots, and flea and ear mite treatments. I am ready to be your best cat ever, just give me a chance.

If you would be interested in meeting me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Portia, I will be waiting for your call.

If you would like to help pay the bills for us kitties, you can make your donation check out to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.