OFD and Owego Emergency Squad to host community-wide food and boot drive

On Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Owego Fire Department and Owego’s Emergency Squad will be hosting a Food and Boot Drive to benefit Tioga County Rural Ministry and Haven of Rest Ministries, Inc. The drive will take place at 8 Talcott St., the Home of Croton Hose Company 3.

According to one of the volunteers behind the scenes of this annual drive, Santa will be there in his new suit that the elves made for him and the OFA Band will be performing from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will also be hayrides with Santa from noon until 1 p.m.

The organizers are trying to fill the Bay with food or toiletries’ and the boot with donations to help out our needy friends in the community. Some items most needed are soup, peanut butter, canned tomatoes, tuna, shampoo, dish soap and laundry detergent, and toothpaste.

A complete list can be found in the bay window at Station 3, and on the front door at Central station. Anyone wishing to drop items off before the day of the drive can call (607) 972-8516.

This is the third year that the department’s volunteers have conducted the food drive, with their first year in 2020, and when they brought in over 2,000 pounds of food and $2,000 for Tioga County Rural Ministry.

During the second year, in 2021, and due to the food shortage on the store shelves, they were only able to collect 966 pounds of food, but they brought in over $4,000 in cash to donate.

They are hoping this year will be as big of a success as the two previous years. Take a drive on by; it’s for a good cause!