Tournament carries on legacy left behind by the late Coach Sibley

For 50 years Charlie Sibley coached, guided, inspired, and mentored youngsters from Tioga County. On Aug. 24, 2020, Charlie passed away from complications due to a stroke. A stalwart in the basketball world, and well respected among his peers, Charlie illustrated the selfless man.

In honor of Coach Sibley and his legacy, the OFA Boys and Girls Basketball program is holding the 2nd annual Charlie Sibley Memorial Basketball Tournament on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Owego Free Academy.

“OFA Basketball hopes to hold this tournament for the next fifty years,” exclaimed an organizer for this event in a press release announcing the tournament.

This year’s field includes Susquehanna Valley, Union-Endicott, Marcellus, Cortland, and, of course, Owego Free Academy.

Coach Sibley was an institution in our community. Proceeds from this tournament will continue that legacy for years to come as they begin the Charlie Sibley Scholarship Fund – a scholarship awarded each year to a deserving male and female basketball player.

Games begin at noon on Dec. 3, with teams competing up until the final game at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 4, championship games and a consolation game will take place beginning at noon, and with the last game at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Chris Evans by email to evansc@oacsd.org or Luke McEvoy at mcevoyl@oacsd.org.