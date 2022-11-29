Price Chopper / Market 32 completes initiative to raise disaster relief funds for American Red Cross

Price Chopper / Market 32 has concluded its month-long initiative to help the American Red Cross, raising $67,796.24 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program.

Throughout September, the progressive supermarket chain partnered with the American Red Cross, asking customers to round up their checkout totals to the nearest dollar each time they shopped. Price Chopper / Market 32 also contributed $10,000 to the effort.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviated human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and generosity for donors. From hurricanes to fires to floods, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters each year, and 95% of their disaster relief workers are volunteers.

“Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. We don’t know who will need our help today, or where we will need to go tomorrow,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region, and added, “Price Chopper / Market 32 support ensures we can be there 24/7 bringing hope and healing where it’s needed most. We are so grateful for their friendship and the support of their customers.”

“At Price Chopper / Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper / Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”