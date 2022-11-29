Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 14, 2022 through Nov. 20, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, and one traffic ticket was issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Mary P. Franzenburg, age 55 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony), following an investigation of Theft on Paige Street. Franzenburg was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Bo J. Angel, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Burglary in the Second Degree (C – Felony), Strangulation in the First Degree (C – Felony), Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – Violating Order of Protection (Felony), Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Misdemeanor), Assault in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Mischief – Preventing a 911 Call (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on Adaline Street. Angel was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and where he was remanded to the Tioga County Jail without Bail.



Frederick J. Brown III, age 40 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident on North Avenue. Brown was arraigned at Village of Owego Court with Justice Boland and released on his Own Recognizance with further court proceedings pending.