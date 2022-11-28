I often refer to the person who, in the solitude and solace of their own being, closely follows the example of Christ. I refer to them as a ‘Quiet Christian’. In my thoughts they are awarded this title because of their exemplary life in sharing the ‘good news’ and the example of Jesus in their everyday life.

The Quiet Christian conveys their love for humanity and creation in the example they present to the world. They have no expectations of reward, as their reward is in doing good, often without notice. No one needs to be told they’re a Christian as it should be most obvious in their actions and behavior. The Quiet Christian reveals themselves from a heartfelt approach to life. They share materially and give abundantly spiritually and will want the world to be a better place because of their presence.

They understand and acknowledge that all people have a right to be here in life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They do so in a nonjudgmental way. They are the people who occasionally pay for the person behind them at a drive-thru, or allow somebody to get ahead of them in busy traffic. They will hold the door for another and compliment someone’s appearance. They embrace the less fortunate and become an example to the more fortunate.

They take time to share their spiritual goodness to those in sorrow and grief, perplexity and confusion, and those who need to know they are not alone. They allow each child of God to be who they are and become who they want to be. They learn from life’s experiences and share those experiences for others to learn from, perhaps allaying the consequences of a wrong turn or mistake simply through the example of their own life.

The Quiet Christian will be discovered throughout our world, recognized easily without fanfare. There will be no Christian cover up to justify their beliefs, persuasions, or political agendas. They simply follow the example of Christ, becoming a role model for goodness in our world while not intending it, simply doing it.

The Quiet Christian embraces the world with simple love, following the example of Jesus. They understand that Jesus is an example for all of us to follow to be good human beings and that we are humans on a spiritual journey, and spirits on a human journey learning from our wrongdoings, forgiving others and ourselves.

As we approach the holiday season may we put the Christ in Christmas, but even more so, put the Christ back in Christianity. So be it!

(Rev. Phil Jordan is the Pastor at St. Luke’s Chapel, located at 92 Main St. in Van Etten, N.Y.)