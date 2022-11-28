Team Trivia taking place December 7 at the Owego Elks Lodge

Grab your friends and head down to the Owego Elks Lodge for Team Trivia night on Wednesday, Dec. 7, starting at 7 p.m.

The fun and facts start at 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. Light snacks will be available to munch, and drinks are available for purchase.

Team Trivia at the Lodge is open to the community as well as Elk members. Make sure to invite your friends and form your own team of up to 10 people. Or head down on your own, they will make you feel welcome!

The Owego Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. All proceeds from this event will support the Lodge Roof Replacement Fund. The Lodge mansion and ballroom roofs have been replaced. However, the Emporium roof still needs replacement.

For more information, call (607) 687-1039. You can find them on Facebook @OwegoElks.