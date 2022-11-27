Ti-Ahwaga Players present ‘A Christmas Story’

Ti-Ahwaga Players present ‘A Christmas Story’Pictured at school are Nolan Whigham as Ralphie, Emme Stankevich as Flick, Diane Arbes as Miss Shields, Walter Foley as Schwartz, Sophia Karpel as Esther Jane, and Willow Fedoris as Helen. Provided photo.

The Ti-Ahwaga Community Players will present Phillip Grecian’s A Christmas Story Dec. 2 through Dec. 11 at the Performing Arts Center, located on Delphine Street in Owego. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., and the Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m. 

Pictured is Joe Brainard as The Old Man, Nolan Whigham as Ralphie, Kerry Kane as Mother, and Jasper Webb as Randy. Provided photo.

This year’s show, directed by Linda Fenescey and produced by Jane Nichols, features Ron Harris as Ralph and Nolan Whigham as young Ralphie. 

Pictured are Kerry Kane as Mother, and Nolan Whigham as Ralphie. Provided photo.

The 11 person cast includes Kerry Kane as Mother; Joe Brainard as The Old Man; Jasper Webb as Randy; Emme Stankevich as Flick; Walter Foley as Schwartz; Ciaran Kane as Farkas; Willow Fedoris as Helen; Sophia Karpel as Esther Jane; and Diane Arbus as Miss Shields.

Pictured is Nolan Whigham, as Ralphie. Provided photo.

Join them for the 20th season presentation of this Christmas Classic. Tickets are available online at www.tiahwaga.com or by calling the box office at (607) 687-2130.

