Photos: Scout awarded for garden and build project

Town of Tioga Supervisor Lou Zorn recently awarded Andrea Creller, of Girl Scout Troop 40234, a certificate recognizing her work in building the Sharing Shed and repairs to the Town Community Garden beds this summer, while earning her Silver Award Project in Scouting. Town Board members Drew Griffin, Bob Strong, Jerry Hyatt and Paul Welch also recognized the summer long projects. Provided photo.
November 25, 2022
Pictured is the Sharing Shed, built by Andrea Creller of Girl Scout Troop 40234, and as part of her Silver Award Project in Scouting. Provided photo.
Pictured are the Town’s Community Garden beds, which were repaired by Andrea Creller of Girl Scout Troop 40234, and as part of her Silver Award Project in Scouting. The beds are available for free to residents by contacting the Town Clerk at (607) 687-2292 for an application.
