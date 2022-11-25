Reminder: Food Collection underway at the Moose Lodge in Owego 

The Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1595 wants to remind local residents of its holiday collection of food that is currently underway. The food will be donated to the Tioga County Rural Ministry to help replenish supplies.

Please drop off canned and non-perishable food inside the Lodge entryway, which is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday. The food drive will be ongoing throughout the Holiday Season.

The Lodge is also a collection site for “Toys for Tots”. If you wish to donate a toy to give to an area youth, please put it in the collection box inside the entryway. They are asking residents not to leave any food or toys outside.

The Moose Lodge is located on Route 17C West. For additional information, contact the Lodge by email to lodge1595@mooseunits.org.