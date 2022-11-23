Spalding Memorial Library News

The Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa., will be closed on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. The Library will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m.

On Tuesdays, from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.

Whether you are 10 or 110, join the library on Nov. 23, from 5-7 p.m. for Gaming Club. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group.

Join the library for the 8th Annual Christmas Market on the grounds of the Spalding Memorial Library on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Browse the various vendors selling gourd art, Christmas Décor, Barnboard Art, and more. Children of all ages are invited to stop inside the library during the Christmas Market event to make Christmas tree ornaments for the library Christmas tree and their tree at home, too. They will make sparkly snowflakes, beaded Christmas trees, and jingle bell wreaths. You can also choose a tag from the Angel Tree and support their local vendors on Small Business Saturday.

Design and paint your own holiday gnome at Laura’s next painting class, set for Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.

The cost is $5, and registration is required. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.