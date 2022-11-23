Readers’ Column for the week of November 20, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Thank you Newark Valley Historical Society for the wonderful Veterans dinner on Nov. 11. And a big thank you to the Newark Valley Elementary School for the cards the children made for our plates. Thank you, Veterans, for your service.

I wonder if there’s a new rule of law in the county or the state about dogs going into all the stores. I’m talking grocery stores, Dollar General, etc., and they’re big dogs, little dogs, and everything in between.

Dancing with the Stars is one of my favorite shows and I don’t know how to get it now, whether it’s Hulu or streaming, etc.

People are growing apart. We’re making our own little churches and different things like that, and we should be gathering and getting closer to each other instead of separating more. Also, weddings and all these different things, they’re going out of town, out of state, out of country and families don’t even know each other any more. You can’t get a picture because everything is on your phone and the older generation cannot get pictures that easily hang on our walls or even know what grandma and grandpa used to look like.

There are boxes along different highways and places that are for shoes and clothing. There’s one between Candor and Owego, and it has mattresses and all kinds of junk around it all the time. I wish that person would just do away with it and not have to suffer through, or maybe put a little secret camera up in the bushes or something. It’s very rude of everybody to be doing that, and it’s not once in a while, it’s a constant thing.

It’s great to see people out walking and riding their bikes and such, but when it is before dawn, dusk or night, you need to be wearing reflective material, have lights on, and carry a flashlight. You are not visible at night. Also, bikes ride with traffic and you walk facing traffic. Please be safe. And make yourself visible.

Thank you to Jeff and the staff at Whitetails on Veteran’s Day. They thanked our vets and treated them to a delicious meal. Jeff always goes above and beyond to help the community in both New York and Pennsylvania.

Here are some Christmas gift ideas. If you have a loved one or a friend that likes to walk, ride, bike, whatever, consider getting reflective vests that go over any clothing and a flashlight and some sort of red signaling device behind them that can be clipped right on the vest. That way they can be doing their daily walks, bike rides, walking dogs, whatever, and still be safe and seen. Just because you can see others at twilight and early morning time doesn’t mean others can see you.

On Black Friday, Nov. 25, there will be free bowling at Owego Bowl for all school age kids. Included is free bowling, free pizza, and free soda from 1 to 5 p.m. This free event is sponsored by Owego Bowl and American Legion Post 1371.

If anyone is interested in a remote control, please contact me. My number is (647) 727-8942.

I’m still looking for my lost cat in the Glenmary Drive area. He is a very friendly, smoky gray male with white and gray on his face and six toes on his front paws, white paws in the back. If found, please call (607) 687-1512.

Recently the Owego Emergency Squad transported my wife to the Wilson ER during the daytime, and on a weekday. It cost $286 for a private ambulance service to bring her home. I just received a bill from the Village of Owego for the squad service of $1,926. Having been a lifelong businessman I’m now confused about the economics of non-profits versus for-profits?

The Village of Newark Valley is having a budget meeting for the upcoming year on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Great news! Coburn Library in Owego is partnering with TCRM for a holiday food collection that will take place until Friday, Dec. 16. How does it work? It’s very simple; you just bring in a can or box of non-perishable food and put it in one of the boxes near the Christmas tree. Then, you choose a book to take home from the tree, around the tree, or on a nearby table. Let’s work to help those in need during this holiday season, and always!

Prior to 2016 our OACSD was a dysfunctional operation, academic performance was below average, and finances were out of control. It looked good on the surface but was failing its two fundamental objects, education and finances. Between 2017 and 2020 (pre pandemic) OACSD academic improvement went from below mediocre to second in Broome / Tioga Counties. We have not had a tax increase in two years. At a pre-pandemic BOE meeting I saw how excited OACSD Staff and teachers were regarding the fact that they could now compete with top ranking Vestal. This transition to a high-performance, high-spirited, and high efficiency workplace coincides with the arrival of Superintendent Corey Green. Unfortunately, our BOE’s retreat from the public eye endangers what has been a real benefit for the children.

I live on upper Halstead Avenue in Owego. To the person who has taken my black sturdy dustpan that was apparently stolen from my yard, please return it! I have searched the local stores and am unable to replace it. I use it to help make my outside nice, which by the way is your outside! BRING IT BACK!

Many thanks to the Amish community for the fabulous dinner they made to benefit the Candor fire department on Nov. 11. They made themselves proud. I hope they make it an annual event.

I see the one-man vendetta against the OA school board has rekindled his efforts. Do we need to keep reading the blather every week? Enough is enough!

In response to my response, no, I do NOT live in the historic district near either the legion or VFW, and my response was to point out people expressing an opinion without doing any research whatsoever. With the Internet available, plus the telephone, which has been around commonly since 1900, it is pretty easy to have questions answered without twisting a “question” into a veiled criticism. Also, the map at the Village office shows an overwhelming percentage of Erie zoned Industrial, which is where signage is (rightfully) allowed.

National Political Viewpoints

I see the Republicans got the judge to strike down the student loan forgiveness program. All Republicans, so they can’t deny this. And isn’t it funny all the Republicans want to do is stop normal working class people from getting money or getting ahead, yet they have no problem giving corporations and billionaires tax breaks and free benefits. Isn’t that something? And, by the way, I see Mark Molinaro won. You people ought to be really happy. You didn’t elect a local guy who lives around here that’s dealt with the area. You like the guy from downstate that doesn’t live here and doesn’t even care, a career politician. Good luck!

President Biden wants us to be driving electric cars in another few years. I wonder what he’s going to do about these big airplanes. I can’t imagine having a big airplane fly over my house. And those big cruise ships, I heard they take 20 gallons to move that ship six inches. What’s he going to do with them? Can you imagine the size of the battery that thing is going to take? I think Biden’s got his head in the sand.

Okay, it’s a week later and there are still lots of races out there not determined. It’s ridiculous. It’s time to get rid of this cheating mail-in voting crap that’s been going on. It’s obvious that 80% of the people that win in close elections with mail voting are Democrats. Let’s go back to the old ways, you can extend the time period, but you don’t have mail-in voting unless you ask for an absentee ballot, period! This is getting ridiculous. And you talk about challenging our society, our democracy; this is what’s doing it.

I want, just once, for Biden to address the border situation and drug problem. It’s ignored completely, like it’s not on U.S. soil at all. We are all going to pay for the illegal criminals, the drugs, and everything else that goes with it for years and years to come. What is wrong with this man not addressing a horrible situation?

The recent election was a joke. That’s what politics have turned into anymore, a joke. What’s the point of even having elections?

The greatest percentage of Democrats polled after the election said their greatest concern was freedom to have an abortion. It’s so sad that this is a priority for so many. How is this saving our democracy? P.S., this probably won’t appear, just as my last call about abortion did not.

Mr. Potato head has announced that he’s running for president again. Who’s he going to blame when he loses this time?

Our governor and her unemployment department wasted 11 BILLION dollars passing out fraudulent unemployment funds. That’s BILLION with a B. The 76 BILLION they passed out in ONE YEAR is a more than 3,000% increase. Think what that wasted 11 billion could have done for our state – for the environment, infrastructure, schools, medical care, including better access to birth control to reduce the need for abortions, and tax relief for hard working New Yorkers. Keep voting them in!

Hard to believe New York kept Hochul as governor. New York State is at the very top of the number of residents leaving the state as well as highest Taxed States. Really good combination, those that stay will have to pay more due to a decrease in the state’s population. So the Democrats are proud they fought off the Republican Red Wave. Funny how Biden’s College Tuition program was declared unconstitutional AFTER the midterms. Hope all of you that are disappointed realize this was all a scam to buy your vote. Amazon, Facebook, and several other large companies did not announce their large layoffs until AFTER the midterms. Guess there really are economic problems the Democrats avoided until after the midterms.

I saw the comptroller’s report on the Town of Owego building project. It can’t possibly be true because the town government is Republican and we all know it’s only Democrats that are corrupt. Or have I been misinterpreting all those comments over the years?