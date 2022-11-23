Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Zachiary, Zach for short. You met my brother Zeke a couple of weeks ago. He got adopted right away. There were five of us kittens born under the tractor by the railroad tracks this summer. Mom kept us there for a long time, and then she brought us to eat in a hangar.

It was safe and kept us dry when it rained out. Well, two of my brothers, Ben and Billy, went to a shelter and got adopted and my sister, Pumpkin, was adopted by a nice lady. I was the shy one and always hid from Gail.

It started getting colder outside, and mom said I should be good and go with Gail to a house and be warm and have a bed. This thing called snow is coming and I won’t like it. So the next time I saw Gail I didn’t run. I stood still and let her pick me up and take me home.

I like it there. I have lots of food and a warm bed, but I am lonely and would like someone to play with. Can you be my family and play with me? I am not scared anymore and I love to roll around on my back and cuddle.

Please give me a chance. I am almost six months old and am going on Nov. 22 for my shots and to be neutered. I’ll be ready for a new adventure then.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and say you want Zach. I will be waiting for you!

If you want to help Gail pay for all of these vet bills, she sure could use your help. You can make out a check to Gail Ghinger and mail it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827, or you can send a donation to via paypal to nancyturner777@hotmail.com and write “For Gail Ghinger” in the comments.