Seventh Annual Candor NY Holiday Parade set for November 26

Candor, New York will kick off the holiday season with the seventh annual Candor NY Holiday Parade, set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

The parade will step off at the Candor Village Ball Field at 5:30 p.m., and the parade route will continue down Route 96 / Spencer Road to Main Street and conclude at the Candor High School.

Look for lighted floats, and an appearance by Santa. This free community event is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, and with help from their friends.

It’s not too late to register your parade float.

If you or your organization would like to participate, register online at https://tinyurl.com/CandorNYHolidayParade.

For everyone’s safety, no candy will be thrown at the parade. Visit www.facebook.com/CandorNYHolidayParade for more information, and for forms to register your parade in the float.