Local Judge attends annual meeting and training conference

Hon. David G. Boland, Justice of Owego and Associate in Waverly, N.Y., recently attended the 112th Annual Conference and Certified Advanced Training Program of the New York State Magistrates Association (NYSMA), held at the Saratoga Hilton Hotel in Saratoga, N.Y. Oct. 30 – Nov. 2.

Over 170 local judges from all areas of New York State took part in the four-day event, which combines the State Magistrates Association Annual Meeting and Conference with the Advanced Training Courses required by New York State for all Town and Village Justices in the Unified Court System. The Welcome Speaker for the Conference was the Mayor of Saratoga, Ronald J. Kim.

The Honorable Timothy Cooper, past president and retired town justice of Evans, was Toastmaster for the Annual Installation Banquet held Nov. 2. The Keynote Speaker at the banquet was the Associate Judge of the Court of Appeals, Hon. Michael J. Garcia.

Hon. Dennis Young was sworn in as the 2022-23 President, along with many Officers and Directors. David Boland was also awarded a certificate of Recognition in Appreciation of 30 Years of Service.