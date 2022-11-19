Chamber announces enrollment now open for 2023 Leadership Tioga

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the enrollment period is now open for the 2023 Leadership Tioga program. The Leadership Tioga Certification Program will run one 2-hour morning class a month from January through November.

Classes at various locations throughout the county will give participants the opportunity to learn more about what Tioga County has to offer, according to Sabrina Henriques, Chamber president and CEO.

Speakers will discuss topics ranging from volunteerism, performance management, public safety, human services, and more.

In a press release from Henriques, she wrote, “Leadership Tioga is a program focused on exposing current and emerging leaders to those issues that affect communities, businesses, and the public. Promoting personal growth and leadership development through education, networking, and skill building, Leadership Tioga is committed to inspiring and connecting you to all services in your community.”

The tuition for the 11-month certification program is $300 and needs to be paid in full prior to the first class, and is non-refundable. The registration deadline for the 11-month certification program is Jan. 10, 2023.

Contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce by calling (607) 687-2020, or by email to info@tiogachamber.com for a schedule of classes and registration forms.