Tioga County Public Health announces the Employee of the Third Quarter

Tioga County Public Health recent named Heather Vroman the 2022 Employee of the Third Quarter. Vroman started working for Tioga County Public Health over 10 years ago as a health educator. She was promoted to Supervisor of Community Health in 2016, and in 2020 became the Deputy Director of Public Health. Vroman’s promotion to Deputy Director became official on the same day the department was notified of the first case of COVID-19 in Tioga County.

Vroman currently oversees various programs within Public Health including Community Health, Early Intervention / Preschool, and Nursing Services. Along with her numerous routine tasks, she has recently supervised over the Community Health Assessment (CHA) and Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), and coordinated a Back to School vaccine clinic for local students.

In a press release from the county’s Public Health Department, they wrote, “Heather is a major asset to the Public Health team. Moving through the ranks, through all her different titles, she has gained a wealth of experience and knowledge. As a supervisor, Heather encourages her employees to pursue their passions and is always willing to listen to new ideas or suggestions. She doesn’t micromanage, but she makes sure that everyone keeps on track and offers advice for any roadblocks that come up.”

As Deputy Director, Vroman takes on various roles and duties when needed and, according to the department, without questions asked.

The health department continued, “She is reliable, dedicated to her staff, and cares deeply for the work she does. She meets every challenge head on, and sees every one through to the end. Heather is an absolute team player, and is always willing to help when someone needs assistance.”

Outside of work, Vroman enjoys spending time with her husband and two children. She is also an avid hunter, and already got her first buck of the season!