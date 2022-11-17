Rotary Craft Fair set for November 20 at the Elks Lodge

Owego Rotary Club members are hosting their annual holiday craft fair on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Owego Elks Lodge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no entry fee at this event.

Shoppers will find the ballroom, parlors, barroom and hallways full of artists and makers of handmade, carefully crafted items displaying jewelry, carvings, soaps, decorated glassware, textiles, accessories, home décor, holiday decorations and much more. All will be ready with perfect timing for holiday shopping.

Rotarians sponsor this annual craft fair event not only as an outlet for local small business vendors selling their goods, but also as a fundraiser for Rotary’s very important job of finally eradicating polio in the world. The recent resurgence of polio in New York State is evidence that polio is a persistent threat that still exists, even in America. This adds to the great sense of urgency for finally eliminating the poliovirus.

In a press release, Rotary representatives wrote, “Polio has killed, paralyzed, or crippled far too many people. It must be stopped.”

According to Carol Pandak, of Rotary’s PolioPlus program, “As long as polio exists anywhere, it is a threat everywhere.”

Shoppers will find Owego Rotary Club’s fundraiser efforts at this event will be a very large basket display, a 50-50, and several silent auction opportunities for beautifully handcrafted decorative hanging glass panels. All proceeds derived from these Rotary activities and vendor rentals will be donated to the PolioPlus Fund of The Rotary Foundation.

The Elks Lodge is located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The Elks Emporium Market will also be open at the same time and in the same building for browsing and buying treasures and collectibles, creating a unique shopping experience.