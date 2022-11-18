Grand Union raises nearly $25,000 to fight hunger in New York

As a result of a joint effort to raise money through the Fill a Glass with Hope® program and to stock local food pantries with fresh milk during Hunger Action Month in September, Grand Union and the American Dairy Association North East recently announced a donation of nearly $25,000 to 11 community food pantries throughout the region, thanks to the support of shoppers.

From Oct. 17 through Oct. 27, Grand Union stores in New York State and Vermont were host to check presentations to award their local food banks or food pantries with donations, allowing them to purchase milk and provide fresh milk to families in need.

Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, but one of the least donated due to perish-ability. Without milk in the diet, it is difficult to get the recommended essential nutrients for health, especially for children. Milk is the top source of calcium, potassium, and Vitamin D in the American diet – nutrients critical to development and growth in children.

In Tioga County, donations will support Tioga County Rural Ministry.