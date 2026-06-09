Letter: Socialism!

You don’t have to look very far to see the dangers to our way of life. In New Jersey, we see the Governor encouraging protests against ICE agents. We see what amounts to a rebellion by a single state against the Federal Government and the rule of law. We have already seen this happen in Minnesota. All of this is happening because the Democratic Party now understands that if they don’t import more voters, they may lose POWER in the near term and access to POWER for a long time.

In the Governor’s zeal to fight this battle, she ignores the welfare of those she has sworn to protect and defend in favor of people who have broken into our country. With her rhetoric she has invited this chaos to happen.

Some of the effects of this stupidity are as follows:

1. She has greatly increased the shortage of housing; a problem we were already wrestling with.

2. Does she not know that decreasing the available supply of housing will result in increasing the cost of that housing? This is the law of supply and demand, and it is pushing the working people out of the market. The impact of scarcity and price inflation negatively impacts people who just want to experience the American dream most of us grew up with. These people are also known as our children.

3. The Governor celebrates these invaders who have flooded the job market. In our robust economy we may need additional workers but not in the quantities and low skills we now must deal with. It is the poorest among us and the least skilled who are seeing their wages being pushed or artificially held down. This is having the effect of crushing their chances of climbing the ladder to financial success.

4. The invasion the Governor celebrates, when coupled with her soft-on-crime stance, reduced enforcement of our laws, and the absolute abandonment of concern for the protection of American citizens (locally, this hasn’t happened yet), has resulted in major jumps in crime and lawlessness.

I could go on, but these examples make my point. Much of what we are seeing is right out of Karl Marx or Saul Alinsky’s playbook. The behaviors we are seeing are not for the benefit of those they claim to protect–they are meant to create the chaos necessary for them to seize POWER.

The Governor has chosen to selectively ignore certain, long-standing laws put in place to protect our way of life. In this case, it is immigration laws and general law enforcement that are ignored. Her intent is easy to see. As millions of migrants overwhelm our society with no intention to assimilate, chaos will ensue—Barack Obama’s change but without hope. Progressive politicians offer many complaints in defense of the migrants’ lack of jobs, limited affordability, and low wages. The progressives follow up with accusations of cruelty or abuse. The progressives shout that this cannot continue and that this shall not stand, all the while, what they are doing only exacerbates everything they complain about. The one thing they do avoid is anything even remotely resembling a solution.

To sum this up, everything the progressives are doing to “correct wrongs” makes every problem we are dealing with worse. They need chaos and confusion for their uncontrolled immigration to work, for discontent to increase, and to open the path to POWER. Once they do, our democracy will devolve into something like what happened in Venezuela, where they destroyed the fourth strongest economy on earth to a tragic state where the citizens searched for food in the ruler’s dumpster. How would you feel about eating out of a dumpster?

Sincerely,

Joseph Shortino

Owego, New York