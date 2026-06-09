Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 26, property located at 363 Van Hook Rd., Town of Owego, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Louis Jones III for $100,000.

On May 26, property located at 202 William St., Village of Waverly, from James Gruver to James and Emily Birney for $165,000.

On May 28, property located at 162 Gatewood Blvd., Town of Owego, from Michael Benyo and Anna Sangiorgi Benyo to Megan Rigotti and Matthew Rogers for $506,500.

On May 28, property located at 101 Markham Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from James Toher to Ronald and Phyllis Bury for $335,000.

On May 28, property located at 3801 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from Bernard and Carol Morey to Ruth Ingles for $340,000.

On May 28, property located at 0 Farrell Heights Rd., Tioga, from Robert and Nicole Ellis to Mark Baldwin for $10,000.

On May 29, property located at Ballou Road, Tioga, from Lenlie Quirk to Stephen Jr. and Linda Persons for $17,000.

On June 1, property located at 348 Main St., Town of Owego, from Tammi Seeley to Candis Wickman for $10.