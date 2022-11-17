Guthrie hosts flu and COVID booster clinic ahead of the holidays 

Guthrie is encouraging the community to protect themselves from COVID and the flu ahead of the holidays. Friends and families will be gathering for multiple celebrations from now until the New Year. To help prevent the spread of serious illness, Guthrie is hosting a clinic for both the bivalent COVID booster and the flu vaccine on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tops Plaza, located at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre, Pa.

Bivalent boosters target the most recent Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are more contagious and more resistant than earlier strains of Omicron. Guthrie encourages this booster, even for those who have received one or two boosters previously. (Note: You must wait at least two months after your most recent COVID vaccine or booster to receive the bivalent booster.)

The Moderna bivalent booster will be offered for ages 12 and up and the Pfizer bivalent booster will be offered for ages 12 and up.

The CDC recommends that patients receive both the COVID booster and flu shot on the same day, but Guthrie will offer patients the choice of one or both.

Appointments can be made using eGuthrie. If you don’t have an eGuthrie account, you can easily sign up at www.eGuthrie.org. You will be able to select either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID booster, but please note that this will be based on availability.

Bring your insurance card and your COVID vaccination card to the clinic.