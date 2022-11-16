KU Student Mary Ann Ganoung-Williams of Candor wins award at 2022 Graphis New Talent Annual Showcase

Kutztown University students in the Department of Communication Design won awards at the 2022 Graphis New Talent Annual Showcase, including Mary Ann Ganoung-Williams of Candor, N.Y.

Ganoung-Williams won a Silver Award in the Graphis New Talent Showcase 2022 for her Focus on the Inside not the Outside series of five posters designed for the U.S. Human Rights Network. Her theme includes issues of gender Identity, Indigenous Peoples, Religion, Skin Tone, and Special Needs. Each poster features custom designed sunglasses that blur the word patterns in the background.

Winning a Silver Graphic Award as a student is an outstanding accomplishment. Her posters were designed as part of the Design Pioneers course taught by Professor Kate Clair. The work can be viewed at www.graphis.com/competition/new-talent-annual-2022/archived/?category=&entry_type=&professor__school=45.

