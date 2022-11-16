Restaurant owner remembered

The Owego community and surrounding area is remembering Thomas (Tom) O’Hara, who passed away on Nov. 2. Tom was 84.

Tom was the proud owner of O’Hara’s Restaurant, an iconic Owego staple for over 50 years. The restaurant, located at 191 Main St., was a go-to for many loyal patrons who often raved about the food, and especially the chicken wings, steaks and pizza, along with the conversation and welcoming atmosphere.

Close friends echoed the sentiment that O’Hara’s is where Tom and others made life-long friends, and many of who became like a second family.

Long-time friend Steve DuVarney, retired Tioga County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher, shared that he patronized O’Hara’s for about 47 years, and up until it closed in August.

DuVarney recalled that the restaurant was a first job for many in the community, and remarked that Tom looked forward to two favorite holidays, St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas, and where he went-all-out to decorate for the occasion.

DuVarney said good times at O’Hara’s outweighed any difficult times, yet like many in the village, O’Hara’s was impacted significantly during the flood of 2011 when everything in the basement was lost, but then recovered to bring back the favorite eatery.

Amidst another challenging time, when the pandemic hit, DuVarney said, “Tom was so thankful that customers patronized the restaurant by ordering take-out.”

Born and raised in Vestal, N.Y., Tom was a member of the Army National Guard and served with the Vestal Police Department for ten years.

DuVarney commented, “He loved his job as a police officer, but also loved owning O’Hara’s Restaurant.”

Throughout the decades, O’Hara’s was a favorite stop for law enforcement and first responders. The Owego Police Department invited the community to remember Tom by participating in an “Anonymous Memorial.” A black mourning sash was draped over the restaurant’s entrance, and several individuals left flowers wrapped in paper in front of Tom’s restaurant. Photos, in Tom’s memory, were also hung.

DuVarney said that he helped clean up the outside space in Tom’s honor in preparation for the memorial.

O’Hara is survived by two sons, three grandchildren, several siblings, and extended family members.

Tom’s obituary stated, “We thank Mercy House who watched over him in his last days, all of the people who visited him, and all of the cards and gifts he received while he was ill. We also thank the staff at O’Hara’s Restaurant, his faithful customers and all of the many friends and family who supported him through the years.”

A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18, at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church in Vestal, N.Y. beginning at 11 a.m.

Preceding the Mass, the O’Hara family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. A private burial is planned.

You can read the full obituary at https://jamccormack.com/tribute/details/2069/Thomas-O-Hara/obituary.html.