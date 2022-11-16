Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 31, 2022 through Nov. 6, 2022 there were 83 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

William A. Alvoid, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Suspicious Male Trespassing on Delphine Street. Alvoid was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Grace I. Ide, age 66 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of Harassment on North Avenue. Ide was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

William A. Alvoid, age 37 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Intimidating a Witness in the Third Degree (Felony) and Public Lewdness (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Suspicious Male on Erie Street. Alvoid was turned over to the Tioga County Sherriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and Remanded to Jail on $200 Cash and $400 Bail Bond.

Christopher M. Cice, age 41 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Menacing in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of a Domestic Incident on Front Street. Additionally, Cice was arrested for Tampering with a Witness in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor). Cice was turned over to the Tioga County Sherriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and Released on his Own Recognizance.

Cody W. Jackson, age 44 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Violation of an Order of Protection on Court Street. Jackson was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

A Juvenile, age 11 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Making a Terroristic Threat (D Felony) following an investigation of a Suspicious Condition at the Owego Middle School. The juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to Tioga County Family Court. (Name withheld due to the age of the offender.)

Mark E. Yost Sr., age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested on a Warrant issued by Tioga County Family Court. Yost was turned over to the Tioga County Sherriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court, and Remanded to Jail on $2,800 Cash Bail.