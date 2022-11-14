Spalding Library News: Week of November 14-19

Nov. 14 is the last day for vendors to register for the Spalding Library’s annual Christmas Market. Paperwork must be turned in before 7 p.m.

Each year the Spalding Memorial Library, located at 724 S. Main St. in Athens, partners with local schools to provide books for Kids at Risk in the area. Connie Roupp spearheaded this effort for over a decade, helping to distribute over 3,500 books to local youth. Join in the library’s effort this year as they continue this endeavor in Connie’s memory. Consider being an angel by supplying a book for a child in need. Tags arrive on Nov. 15, and the last day to drop off donations is Dec. 10.

The Wings of Fire Book Club meets on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 4-4:45 p.m. They will talk about the book series, learn how to make an origami dragon, and eat some popcorn too. The book series is recommended for ages nine through 12, but any child and teens that enjoy the books are invited to attend!

Join the library on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for stories, songs, and a craft. This week they will read Thanksgiving stories. They will play with blocks after the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited to join the fun.

Join the library for their 8th Annual Christmas Market on the beautiful grounds of the Spalding Memorial Library on the Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Browse the various vendors selling gourd art, Christmas Décor, Barnboard Art, and much more.

Children of all ages are invited to stop inside the library during the Christmas Market event, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make Christmas tree ornaments for the library Christmas tree, and for their tree at home, too. They will make sparkly snowflakes, beaded Christmas trees, and jingle bell wreaths.

Make sure you chose a tag from the Angel Tree, and come support the local vendors on Small Business Saturday.