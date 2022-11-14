TEAM Tioga Releases Education Workforce Report

Tioga County Economic Development and Planning has released its Education Workforce Report for the 2022-23 school year. The report highlights the county’s education workforce strategy, the role of the Education Workforce Coordinator, and the various classes offered by the county’s six public school districts and three BOCES partners.

Classes and programs are sectioned by industry, including Tioga County’s 2020-2025 strategic target sectors: Advanced Manufacturing, Hospitality, Warehousing / Distribution, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Agriculture. Other industries in the report include Automotive, Education, Communication and Media, and Building Trades and Construction.

“The role of the Education Workforce Coordinator is to connect schools and businesses,” said Sean Lanning, Education Workforce coordinator for TEAM Tioga.

He added, “We want to make it easier for businesses to identify the classes and programs that align with their hiring needs.”

The Education Workforce Report was established as a priority by the Talent Supply Table, a collaboration of educators, employers, and regional economic development and workforce providers to improve the talent pipeline in Tioga County.

“It can be difficult to keep up with the programming changes for so many educational institutions,” stated the Director of the Tioga County Career Center and Co-Chair of the Talent Supply Table, Jackie Burdick.

“Having it all in one place will open the lines of communication between our local businesses and our future workforce,” Burdick added.

In the report, businesses will find contact information for school and BOCES staff that manages internships, job shadows, business tours, guest speakers, and connecting students with employers.

To coordinate opportunities with multiple school districts and/or BOCES, contact Sean Lanning, Education Workforce coordinator, via email to lannings@tiogacountyny.gov, or call (607) 687-8267.

The report can be found on TEAM Tioga’s website, www.tiogacountyny.com/media/yfsdfqkd/2022-2023-education-workforce-report.pdf.