Price Chopper / Market 32 announce November campaign to support Disabled American Veterans

Price Chopper / Market 32 launched its November campaign to help raise funds for the nonprofit organization, Disabled American Veterans (DAV). From Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, Price Chopper / Market 32 customers will be given the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, 100% of which will go directly to DAV. Price Chopper / Market 32 will kick start the fundraising with a $10,000 donation.

DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides cost-free lifetime support to more than a million veterans of all generations and their families, each year. In addition to having extended nearly 163,000 free rides to medical appointments and assisted with 151,000 benefit claims last year, DAV worked to connect veterans with meaningful employment opportunities by hosting job fairs and providing resources to ensure they have the opportunity to participate in the American Dream their sacrifices have made possible.

“Price Chopper / Market 32 is gratified to collaborate annually with teammates and customers alike to help veterans who have risked their own lives to protect our country and freedoms,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper / Market 32’s vice president of public relations and consumer services.

DAV’s goal is to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. This is accomplished by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

To learn more about DAV and its mission, visit www.dav.org.