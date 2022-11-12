Celebrate the Season with O Tannenbaum, a Holiday Fundraiser for TCHS

The Tioga History Museum opened their 20th O Tannenbaum Holiday Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Toy Architectures, from Log Cabins to Skyscrapers,” and the community is invited to visit and bid on the more than 100 trees, wreaths, and other items up for silent auction.

O Tannenbaum is a special time for children, adults, families, organizations and businesses to experience friendship, camaraderie, and the joy of the season. Visitors will enjoy musical performances from Rick Pedro, Nino Samiani, Ed Nizalowski, Vanessa LaDue, the OFA Chorus, the Dove family, and more. Children can write and mail letters to Santa, receiving responses in the mail, or visit Mr. and Mrs. Claus when they stop by the museum on Saturdays.

Don’t forget to stop by the museum’s gift shop for all of your holiday gift-giving needs.

O Tannenbaum at the museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego, runs through Dec. 17, and is open at the museum Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will be closed on Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.

For more information, call the museum at (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahisory.org. Be sure to “Like” TCHS on Facebook to learn more about the museum and Tioga County History.