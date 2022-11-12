Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation reaches new goal with recent food drive for TCRM

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation (CHBYF) student board members’ recent food drive collected a record 435 pounds of non-perishable food items. Student board members worked with school and community partners on the collection, resulting in a delivery to the pantry at Tioga County Rural Ministry, where it will be distributed to families in need in the local community.

The food drive was a project identified by CHBYF student board members Sullivan O’Donnell and Graham T. Strolin. The students chose October for the food collection to coincide with Make a Difference Day on Oct. 22, a day of community service and volunteerism celebrated annually since 1992.

Sister Mary O’Brien, executive director of Tioga County Rural Ministry, thanked O’Donnell and Strolin for their work to support the Food Pantry.

“Leadership is important now, more than ever, to care for people near or far,” said Sister Mary, adding, “Your leadership was pivotal in bringing more attention and resources to this need in our community.”

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation thanks the OFA teachers and administration, the Coburn Library, and all who contributed.

“People in Owego are willing to help each other; that’s one of the great things about our town,” said Strolin.

“We appreciate the students, parents and community members who made donations through our project,” added O’Donnell.

TCRM serves Owego families in need, five days a week. Families do not need to meet any income requirements. The food pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They offer a supply of food, good for three meals a day for three days. Guests to the pantry can come to them once every 30 days.

TCRM is the only pantry in the area that is open five days a week. To learn more, you can contact TCRM by calling (607) 687-3021.