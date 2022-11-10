Tioga Ridge Runners to host Snowmobile Safety Course

On Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Tioga Ridge Runners will host a free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course at the Owego Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego.

The course is open to any snowmobiler and their children, ten and up. New snowmobilers of all ages are also welcome. New York State law requires anyone age ten to 18 to provide a copy of their birth certificate to prove their age.

Lunch will be provided.

State law requires anyone age ten to 18 to successfully complete this safety course before operating a snowmobile on the state’s trail system, and they are required to present a copy of the certification to any law enforcement officer upon request while operating a snowmobile.

To register, email Ellie Theurer at elmaeh@hotmail.com or (607) 239-1175. The class is limited to the first 50 students.