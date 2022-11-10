Holiday Showcase to kick off the season in downtown Owego

The Historic Owego Marketplace (HOM) will present their Holiday Showcase event on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This annual event has become the premiere shopping and dining day for Owego Merchants.
Adults and children will enjoy a variety of exciting activities taking place throughout downtown Owego to include a visit by Santa at 11 a.m., who will be escorted into town by the Owego Fire Department, and then will stop at the Visitor’s Center, located at 200-204 Front St. Photos with Santa will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Guests will also enjoy live entertainment by jugglers and even magicians. You can catch Juggler Will Stafford around town from 1-3 p.m., and you can find Magician Doug Welch at 2 p.m.
You can also catch live music throughout the event. The OFA Chamber musicians will perform from 10-11 a.m. downtown; live music with Andrew Alling can be found at Originals on Lake Street from 1-3 p.m. on the lounge side, Gordie Gottlieb and Robert can be found at the Visitor’s Center, Hygge Home on Front Street will offer live music by Curt Osgood, and a variety of merchants will be offering their own specials as they kick off the beginning of their holiday season downtown.
For a complete list of activities, and to learn more about HOM and how they contribute to the local community, visit Owego.org.
