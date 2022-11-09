An Ancient Script Guides a New Prime Minister; Instead of teaching others by telling them, teach by doing it yourself

“Which other country can say we’ve got a Christian King, a Hindu Prime Minister, and a Mayor of Islamic faith? And that just shows in this country of the UK that we don’t just tolerate diversity, we respect it, we celebrate it, and we embrace it.”

Rishi Sunak has become the first person of Indian origin to become British prime minister. This event is even more special as India recently celebrated 75 years of independence from British colonial rule!

Rishi Sunak took oath as an MP on the Bhagavad Gita, translated as ‘The Song of God’, a holy book of Hinduism. Even today when faced with life’s difficult situations, we find the story and statements in the Gita are as relevant to us as they were for the main character Arjuna, that helped remove his doubts about being defeated on the battlefield.

After his courage was awakened to conquer his internal weaknesses, Arjuna ends up ‘fighting’ a non-violent battle of self-transformation, and sets about building heaven on the rocky land available to him called the ‘land of action’.

In the Gita, a person achieves success by following a path of knowledge, devotion, right action and yoga, keeping a connection with God. He easily tackles his life problems, and becomes a good human being.

Here are some familiar life lessons from the Gita, “The Song of God”:

* The first and last word in the Gita is Manmanabhav – Keep your mind connected to the mind of God.

* Concentrate on your work. Do not lose your focus and quality of work by worrying about final results.

* Be fearless. To remove the fear of death from the mind and live a stress-free life realize, ‘I am a soul, an eternal being of light separate from the perishable body. I never die.’

* Anger pulls you away from your inner goodness, confuses you about life’s important aspects. You cannot distinguish between right and wrong. Anger causes you to lose your temper and you end up harming yourself. Never fight. Wisdom never fights. It waits patiently, sees benefit in everything, and envisions a future of abundance.

* Do not doubt. When an individual doubts his caliber, he cannot acquire success. Maintain your self-respect.

* Always keep control. Do not get distracted from your goals, and have the stress of facing failure in life. By spending a few hours in meditation you can control your mind and create many new ideas.

* Control your desires. Human minds have many thoughts, emotions and desires of being something they are not. Pausing for a few minutes throughout the day keeps your heart and mind in peace.

* Whatever happens, it happens for good. Pack up the guilt from the past and stop worrying about the future. Live in the present and enjoy life to the fullest.

* Do not run away from responsibility, or become heavy and burdened. Accept it as a gift.

* You are born empty-handed and you have to leave this earth empty-handed.

* Anger and greed are destructive. Anger destroys every relationship and friendship; greed makes a person restless.

The Bhagavad Gita was created to answer age-old questions about leading a spiritual life. Although the specifics of life today are unique, the human condition has not changed much for thousands of years.

The story of the Gita is happening right now as the world situation rapidly deteriorates. It is a blueprint for spiritual self-development and inner peace. A better world requires human beings be aware of their inner beauty, to use their positive qualities, and to see the good within each soul.

When we apply the teachings presented in the Gita to our own life, it becomes easier to understand and solve complicated situations, as if we had a user’s manual, so that we can show up fully and act in ways that benefit others. Transforming the world is the natural outcome of transforming ourselves.

