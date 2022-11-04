Gymnastics and Activity Center begins Lollipop Kids Program

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center will be starting the Lollipop Kids Program on Friday, Nov. 4, on Friday mornings from 10-11 a.m.

Lollipop Kids is an unstructured, open gym program for children ages one through five and their parents. The cost is $7 per child per class.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center, a not for profit organization, offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, dance, Tae Kwon-Do, and more. For more information on Lollipop Kids or any other programs, visit owegogymnastics.com or call the office at (607) 687-2458.