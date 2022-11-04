Athens Seniors hold Halloween Luncheon; set date for Thanksgiving Luncheon

The Athens Senior Citizens Halloween Luncheon was held at the Airport Community Center on Oct. 12 at noon, and was met with beautiful fall weather. Ted Benjamin said grace, and the group said the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

The dish to pass luncheon was enjoyed by all. Jerry Leahy brought a special treat, homemade cream puffs that his daughter made. They had some costumes for this event; Frank Malone was a doctor, Burt Cole was a cowboy, and Donna was Minnie Pearl. Mary, Gary and Ginny arrived as surprise guests.

The group sang Happy Birthday to Audrey Teeter (9), Helen McCloe (19), Gary Shangraw (26), and Howard Colwell. Special Anniversary wishes went out to Howard and Merna Colwell this month. Prizewinners were Gerry Leahy, Roselyn Jarvis, and Linda Dimon. The 50-50 winners were Patty Benjamin and Mary Shangraw.

Ginny stated that the Valley Chorus is collecting ads for their “Christmas Time Is Here” Holiday concert coming on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Towanda Theatre and on Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at the Waverly High School. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Get with a chorus member to get early tickets.

The Nov. 9 Thanksgiving Luncheon will be held at noon at the Airport Community Center Hall. The meal is catered by Ted Clarks and will cost $10 for club members. They will have music by The Vanderhoof’s. Call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712 to reserve.

Ted closed the meeting at 1:15 p.m. with prayer for their missing members, and healthy travels for area seniors.