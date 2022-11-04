Gallery Forty-One announces November Member of the Month

From an early age, Lauren McCarthy knew that she wanted to be an artist. Throughout her childhood she would often sit for hours with pencil and paper, taking inspiration from her surroundings.

Today, this creative zeal shines in Lauren’s handcrafted line of jewelry. Her chosen media are many including fine silver, metal clay, beading, and wirework. As a designer, Lauren blends natural materials to make one-of-a-kind pieces. Each is a unique combination of color and tones. Lauren also engages in portraits and paints pictures, as well as an eclectic assortment of items, using bold colors and designs.

Lauren has been commissioned by both corporate and private individuals and believes in giving back to the community. She was a board member of the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, where she was a co-chair on the Resource Development Committee.

You can see Lauren’s distinctive jewelry at Gallery Forty-One, located at 41 Lake St. in downtown Owego. November hours are Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.galleryfortyone.com, or find them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gallery41owego or Facebook at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego. You can also call at (607) 687-2876 for more information.