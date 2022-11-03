TAC presents ‘Finding Gratitude’, an exhibition by Ciara Heatherman

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced their November 2022 exhibition, “Finding Gratitude” by Ciara Heatherman. The exhibition opens on First Friday, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego, and in the Main Gallery.

Ciaria, of her exhibit, wrote, “Finding Gratitude” is an exploration of my personal experience as an artist and mother. In the daily grind of being a caregiver, it can be difficult to find moments of gratitude in each day. Every day we may deal with tantrums, messes, spills, accidents, and chores that take up a large part of the day. This body of work is a reminder to look for the bright moments and focus on the good.”

These paintings start with a personal reference photo taken in her backyard.

She wrote, “I like to explore why I am drawn to certain subjects, and the symbolism and lore related to the animals, plants, and people in my work during the creation stage. These paintings serve as an introspective medium for me as I get to know the person I am transforming into as a mother and person.”

Ciara Heatherman is a TAC Supporting Artist. To learn more about her work, visit www.ciaraheathermanfineart.com, or find her on Facebook or Instagram @ciaraheathermanfineart.

Following the opening night, on Nov. 4, the exhibition will remain open to the public until Nov. 26, and will be open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Black Cat Gallery is the sponsor for this exhibition.