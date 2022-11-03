Veterans Day is November 11; Churches to honor veterans at Sunday service; ceremony taking place at VFW Post 1371

Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11, is a day when we recognize and give thanks for the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

At 11 a.m., churches are encouraged to ring their church bells, or chimes, 11 times, and fire and emergency squads are asked to sound their sirens.

In Tioga County, pastors are encouraged to include Veterans Day in their Sunday church services.

The 1938 Congress called for the observance of Armistice Day in churches and schools, again dedicating the day to the cause of world peace.

For the service planned for Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. inside of Owego’s VFW Post 1371, auditorium sound will be provided by Gordon Ichikawa, and live coverage will air on WEBO.

At 11 a.m., a trumpet will sound like it did a century ago for the Armistice ending the First World War.

A Posting of the Colors by the VFW Post 1371 Honor Guard opens Veterans Day in Warner Hall.

Veterans from Tioga Post 401, the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America and VFW will participate, as well as Gold Star Families and Purple Heart Recipients.

A table remembers Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.

The National Anthem will be sung by the Owego Free Academy Choir, and Honor Guard Chaplain and St. Patrick’s / Blessed Trinity Deacon Michael Donovan will give the Invocation and benediction.

Keynote speakers will cover a variety of topics.

United States Military Academy graduate and 11-year President of the Southern Tier Support Group Al Eaton, and his wife Monica, will share personal experiences from recent Twin Tier Honor Flights to visit war memorials in Washington and Arlington.

On Veterans Day 2008, at the Tioga County Social Services building, the green sign for the New York State Route 38 Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor was dedicated, pending permanent installation above Turner’s Bridge.

Vietnam Veteran Sgt. Danny Baker was one of the organizers of the Route 38 Tribute Ride. He served as the first commander of Chapter 377 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He’ll highlight the 14-year history.

There will be a moment of silence for WWII Gold Star Sister 100-year-old Elaine Warner Kravic. Her brother, Glenn A. Warner, was killed in action in Germany just before the end of WWII. His death at 23 was caused by enemy artillery fire while constructing a bridge. Glenn is buried in the Margraten Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial, 14 miles from where he was killed in Aachen, Germany.

The Mother of Post 1371, Nina Warner, signed up Glenn as a member after he was drafted in February 1943. The post was named in his honor on Aug. 27, 1945. He was the first VFW member killed in action. Congressman Maurice Hinchey presented Elaine medals due her brother at the Warner Hall dedication.

Michael F. Middaugh, director of the Tioga County Veterans Agency and president of the NYS County Veterans Service Organization, will cover the new PACT Act legislation and Camp Lejeune Water Containment Act of 2022, and the new ETS Sponsorship and Dwyer Programs.

The 104th Anniversary of WWI includes a reading of the poem “In Flanders Field,” by Lew Sauerbrey. He’ll also talk about the Veterans “V” Flag Display at the Kiwanis Flag Pole at the exit to Hiawatha Bridge traffic by McDonalds.

VFW Auxiliary’s Dorolyn Perry will talk about the availability of Buddy Poppies and the Auxiliary’s support to veterans.

Theme: Honoring All Who Served

There will be reflections on the 35th for the Tioga County Veterans Memorial in the Courthouse Square. Not forgotten are POW / MIAs and Gold Star Mothers and Families.

Guests are asked to bring service memorabilia for the display table, like Marie Ward’s WWII Book of Memories.

Troop 60 Eagle Scout Ryan Trenchant’s Fallen Hero project, that earned him scouting highest honor, will be highlighted. Shown are GPS burial locations of all Fallen Heroes in Tioga County. This is extremely helpful for Wreaths Across America in Tioga County in mid-December, when a Christmas wreath is placed at the gravesite.

Post 1371 Honor Guard Bugler Steve Palinosky will render taps, and the VFW Honor Guard will Retire the Colors.

Educators Teach Veterans Day to Children

Teachers are urged, before Veterans Day, to invite veterans to classrooms to learn more about the price these brave service members have paid to defend our nation.

Nursing Homes

Veterans in nursing homes won’t be forgotten. They’ll somehow receive thanks for their service and sacrifice from a grateful community.

Free Meal in Newark Valley

Veterans, wives, widows and widowers from Newark Valley, Richford and Berkshire are invited to a free Veterans Day meal on Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. at the Newark Valley Fire Station; the Newark Valley Historical Society sponsors the event.

Contact

Contact Glenn A. Warner Post 1371 Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial / Veterans Chairman, Jim Raftis, by email to jraftis2@stny.rr.com with your ideas on the 2022 VFW Veterans Day Program.