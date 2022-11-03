Apalachin Lions to host Annual Holiday Senior Citizen Dinner

The Apalachin Lions will be hosting their Annual Holiday Senior Citizen Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Donoli’s Restaurant on Route 434 in Apalachin.

This year they are again limiting invitations to residents of the Apalachin, Little Meadows, and Campville and Crestview Heights communities. These are the areas where the Apalachin Lions solicit funds to serve the local community.

Their routine mailing to regular attendees was sent out in mid-October. If you are a senior citizen that resides in one of those areas and would like to attend but did not receive an invitation, call Lion Donald Castellucci Jr. at (607) 687-0965.

The Nov. 10 event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the dinner includes a traditional Thanksgiving meal, as well as entertainment provided.