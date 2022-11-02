Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 464 Woodland Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from First Grantor: John Felice to Scott and Heidi Wood for $409,000.

On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 116 Howard St., Village of Waverly, from Michael and Beth Hansen to Jegs Metal Fusion LLX for $117,000.

On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 7912 Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Donald Riney to Mitchell Palmer for $43,750.

On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 12804 Rte. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Martel Mattrazzo to Sherifa Abdalla for $178,000.

On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 49 Barker Place, Village of Waverly, from Bethany Williams to Kimberly Stermer for $175,000.

On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 7 North Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Sean Wilson to Reeves Real Estate LLC for $100.000.

On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 23 Circle Dr., Town of Barton, from Scott and Kimberly Stermer to Tammy and Brian Romania for $260,000.

On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 448 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Richard Anderson to Davis and Katie Eastman for $200,000.

On Oct. 21, 2022, property located at 2355 St. Rte. 17C, Tioga, from Frederick and Erin Teribury to Caleb and Madeline Manwaring for $188,750.

On Oct. 21, 2022, property located at 75 Stephens Rd., Town of Owego, from Raymond and Janet Cady to Laura Ingraham for $145,000.

On Oct. 24, 2022, property located at 910 Drybrook Rd., Town of Candor, from Gary and Maureen Barger to Renee Smith for $77,000

On Oct. 24, 2022, property located at 534 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Collin Sheffler to Arianna Megivern for $165,000.

On Oct. 25, 2022, property located at 380 Dean St., Village of Owego, from John and Elizabeth Servider to Paul Woods and Noah Cooper for $230,000.

On Oct. 25, 2022, property located at 2509 North Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Christopher Tatar to Cartus Financial Corporation for $279,900.

On Oct. 25, 2022, property located at 2509 North Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Cartus Financial to Thomas and Georgiann McRedmond for $279,000.

On Oct. 25, 2022, property located at 0 Lainhart Rd., Town of Owego, from Joseph and Anthony Jr. Samlani to Thomas Pasquale for $99,900.

On Oct. 25, 2022, property located at 1204 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Frederick Liske to Rebecca Strong for $50,000.

On Oct. 26, 2022, property located at 4685 Waites Rd., Town of Owego, from Myron and Shirley Whitmore to Raymond Whitmore for $80,000.

On Oct. 26, 2022, property located at 1204 Whittemore Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Douglas Wolf to Catalina and Maria Perez for $232,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 32 Lyle Rd., Tioga, from Kerry Root to Tyler and Angelina Haskins for $125,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Head Properties LLC to Joshua Gardner for $45,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 9032 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Jerry & Linda Gardner to Joshua Gardner for $45,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 651 Robinson Hollow Rd., Town of Richford, from Joshua Gardner to Caren Arnold for $285,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 127 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Jeffrey and Laurie Velardo to Cassidy Realty, NY LLC for $325,000.

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 495 Hagadorn Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Patricia Weber to Empire Lake Ranch LLC for $190,000.