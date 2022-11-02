Readers’ Column for the week of October 30, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message. Because of the General Election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and early voting opening on Oct. 29, we will not be running any political comments until after the elections.

We would like to thank Penny and her helpers and donors for the great tailgate party. Good food, fellowship, and especially nice raffle gifts. It was all very much appreciated. And to top it off, the Cardinals won!

I hope they can bring the Short Line buses back to Owego by spring.

I’m looking for a backyard mechanic or an auto mechanic that would work for a reasonable rate, not for shop rates, on a truck for me. The truck is not licensed, but I need to get it ready to be put on the road and to tune it up. My number is (607) 221-9811. I would appreciate it.

If someone is cashing a deceased person’s Social Security check, then that is fraud. Call the Inspector General’s fraud hotline at 1-800-269-0271 to report it.

This is Emily at (607) 258-0333. I’m responding to whoever left a comment in this section of the paper that is looking for someone who does alterations, and I do that. If they would contact me we can discuss what they need done. Thank you.

Somebody called in about needing alterations. I’ve had mine done by a lady named Jean. She’s over by Tioga Gardens; call (607) 687-2069.

I’d like to know where you take used air conditioners to be recycled in the greater Owego area. Thank you very much.

True science is the study of the principles of our Universe: what it is made of, how it works, and how we can use it to our advantage. The purpose of religion is to answer the questions of life: where did I come from, where am I going, and how should I live? These are religious and philosophical issues, not at all the realm of science. Those who want you to believe you are here by accident, you are going to die and cease to exist and it doesn’t matter how you live, claiming science proves it, are propagating the Lie started by the serpent in the Garden of Eden.

There will be a Book Sale at Coburn Library next weekend, Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. On Friday, hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 5, hours will be 1-4 p.m. Please bring bags or boxes and have fun browsing, as there are many books to choose from. The cost? Well, it is a freewill offering, so take as many as you wish and leave whatever amount you are comfortable with leaving.

Thermodynamics is just a theory, as is evolution. Stop trying to educate us. You’ll hurt your brain.

I just don’t understand. There are so many walk-in clinics in this area if you need help on the weekend. When it comes to animals there are none, even your own vet. “It would be best if you take your animal to the emergency facility.” The closest one is in Ithaca, an hour away. Wow, how sad.

Don’t say you care about the Owego Farmers Market if you aren’t willing to support it. I personally spoke to over 200 people who expressed dismay when I told them that the market might not be there next year. If those people would be willing to donate just $10, the market would be out of danger. So far there have only been four donations, three of which are personal friends and two of those do not even live close enough to make it convenient for them to even attend the market. This market does not receive any support, like other area markets. It is hard to attract vendors to do the Owego market when they have to pay between $500 and $600 to do Owego, and only $50 to do Vestal and $75 to do Candor. If this market goes, it will hurt many low-income seniors and families with small children that can’t get to other markets to use their FMNP coupons. I don’t need to hear sentiments like “say it isn’t so” from people who don’t care enough to give us support. Visit www.gofundme.com/help-save-the-farmers-market-in-owego to help out.

Erie Street in Owego in a residential area, right? There are flashing LED speed signs and other signs on that road. Is this area exempt from the sign ordinance that the Legion has to comply with, or are Front Street people just more important?