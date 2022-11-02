Hose Team and VFW to host Chicken Wing Eating Contest

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. has teamed up with VFW Post 1371, located at 207 Main St. in Owego, to host a chicken wing eating contest on Sunday, Nov. 6, during halftime of the Bills vs. Jets game. Doors open at noon, with the contest starting at halftime. Proceeds benefit the Hose Team’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Restoration project and associated Steamer House.

Contestants will eat one dozen (12) chicken wings in sauce in the quickest time. The registration fee is $25. First prize is one player paid entry into the 6th Annual Owego Hose Team Memorial Golf Tournament to be held at the Tioga Golf Club on June 3, 2023, an $80 value. Additional prizes for second and third place winners will be awarded. The VFW will be serving $10 buckets of beer throughout the afternoon.

Contestants may register online at the Hose Team website, www.owegohoseteams.com/fundraisers-events/chicken-wing-eating-contest/.

The Hose Team is in the process of restoring the Owego Fire Department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, known as the “Steamer” and often referred to as the “Pride of OFD.” Now under the care, custody, and control of the Hose Team, the Steamer is undergoing a complete restoration at Firefly Restorations in Hope, Maine.

In addition, a Steamer House to showcase this rare piece of American history is being build on North Avenue next to Owego Fire Station #2, and at the old Lloyd’s Barbershop site.