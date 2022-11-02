Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 17, 2022 through Oct. 23, 2022 there were 69 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Charles N. White, age 40 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Grand Larceny (Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), and Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Trespassing and Theft of a Cannabis Plant on Cove Street. White was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Mark A Baxter, age 40 of Windsor, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Improper License Plate (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Baxter was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.