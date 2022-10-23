What’s Happening for the week of October 23, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Bingo for Older Adults, 1 p.m., second Friday of the month. Call (607) 687-4120 ext. 344 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area. They also have a “leave some, take some” produce stand.

Grab and Go Crafts are available at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa., while supplies last. Stop in to pick up a story time craft bag or jack-o-lantern sun catcher kit for your child. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

OCTOBER 23

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. The dinner will feature Halupki, Pierogi, Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, Noodles, Cabbage, and Dessert. Takeout only. The cost is $13. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

Andy Boardman, Local Gospel Singer, and 11 a.m. Service, First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. Everyone welcome.

OCTOBER 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 25

Stroke Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Independence 101: Teen Nutrition, 6 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St. Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group.

OCTOBER 26

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Valley Chorus Christmas Concert rehearsals, Monday nights from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Waverly High School Music Room. They welcome new members. The Christmas Concert will be Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. in the Waverly High School auditorium.

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required before Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. This is a walk-up pantry, so bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Early Literacy Story time with Mrs. G, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group!

OCTOBER 27

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Ms. Jess will live stream Halloween stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page at 10 a.m.

Join Spalding Memorial Library in hosting Mike Familant, 5:30 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. as he shares his experiences researching and tracking down the truth behind North America’s most iconic cryptid, BIGFOOT!

OCTOBER 28

Owego Elks Community Halloween Party, 6-9 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. This family event features music by DJ Rick Uhl. Smokey Legends BBQ will be at the lodge as well! Admission is free, and there will be free cider, donuts, and other fun treats and games. Enter your decorated / carved pumpkin for a chance to win prizes. Costumes are encouraged to add to the fun, but feel free to come as you are!

Halloween Fest in downtown Owego, 5-9 p.m. There will be a costume parade at 5:30, the OFA DJ group will be there, there will be trick-or-treating at merchants, food and craft vendors, and the Family Reading Partnership with free books for kids. There will also be a spooky display at Ahwaga Park and a craft cocktail crawl. To learn more, visit www.owego.org.

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about Halloween. Feel free to wear your Halloween costume! They will have playtime with blocks after the 11 a.m. session.

OCTOBER 29

Candor Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Moose Club, Route 17C, Owego. Free admission. For a dealer’s table, call Dave at (607) 659-3949 or email to denicholsdavenichols@yahoo.com.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Trunks of Treats, Tracy Creek Memorial Church, 4 to 6 p.m., 4 Knight Rd, Vestal.

Tioga County Republican Committee Fall Clam Bake, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Tioga Golf Club, 2384 West River Rd., Nichols. The cost is $50 per person or $45 per member. RSVP by Oct. 25 to Tioga County Republican Committee, P.O. Box 541, Apalachin, email to tcrepchair@reagan.com or call (607) 768-0816.

OCTOBER 30

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 31

Candy Check and Treats at Croton Hose Company 3, 6 to 8 p.m., 8 Talcott St. Owego. There will be Cider, hot and cold, Donuts, Hot Coffee and Hot Cocoa, and CANDY will be available from the firemen; OPD will be available to check candy.

Halloween Spooktacular at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego, for a devilishly delicious meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a costume party for older adults, with music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m. Call (607) 687-4120 with any questions.

NOVEMBER 1

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. There will be a short business meeting after the meal. The program will be “Turkeys and other Game Birds” presented by Daniel Rhodes.

NOVEMBER 2

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

Mystery Book Club, 10 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 3

Congregate Dinner, Fellowship from 4 to 5 p.m., dinner served at 5 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 4

Takeout Only Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Caroline Center Church, Buffalo Road, Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

NOVEMBER 4 and 5

Friends of the Coburn Free Library book, movie, and recorded book sale. Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The library is located at 275 Main St. in Owego. The sale is easy to access from the rear parking lot via the new elevator annex entry. Call the library at (607) 687-3520 for more information.

NOVEMBER 5

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

The South Creek Lions Club will be hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program, 6 to 10 a.m., Route 14, Gillett. Call 1-800-234-8888, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to reserve a spot. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. There will be no walk-in’s permitted without a reservation.

Union Endicott Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jennie F. Snapp Middle School, 101 S. Loder Ave., Endicott.

Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Southside Fire Company, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under.

Community Harvest Dinner Dance, 6-9 p.m., Warren Center Community Building, 3 Schoolhouse Rd., Warren Center, Pa. Cost is $5 per person and a dish to pass. Bring your own beverage if you want something other than water.

Owego Craft Circle, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

West Corners Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Corners Fire Station, 500 Day Hollow Rd., Endicott. Lunch is available. A few tables are still available, call (607) 785-5378.

Pasta Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. The cost is $12 for adults, $8 per child, eat in or take-out. Fundraiser for Girl Scout Travel Troop 40514.

Country Roads Craft Show, 5 to 8 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department Hall, 7151 State Rte. 38, Newark Valley. There will be 20 craters and vendors. Door Prizes will be drawn every 20 minutes. Pork dinners are available for $12. Fundraiser to benefit the Newark Valley Fire Department Auxiliary.

NOVEMBER 6

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Taking orders for 9-inch Apple and Pumpkin Pies, $10. Pick up at the Nichols First Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Nichols between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Call (607) 699-3302 to pre-order. Pick up on Monday, Nov. 21.

NOVEMBER 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 9

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

NOVEMBER 10

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

Self-Publishing with Peter Gordon, Town of Owego Historian, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 12

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, Front Street, Owego.

Paint and Learn, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Holiday Showcase, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Owego. Santa and his elves come to town atop a Fire Engine and greet all the children at 11 a.m. Festivities abound throughout the day with Carolers, Musicians, Jugglers, and Magicians. Shops and Cafes will feature their finest foods and merchandise at attractive prices. Visit Owego.org for more information.

NOVEMBER 13

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Ed Nizalowski talks about “Newark Valley’s UFO Encounter”, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego.

NOVEMBER 15

The Eleventh Regular Tioga County Legislation Meeting of 2022 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 2023 Tentative Budget Hearing, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

NOVEMBER 17

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

NOVEMBER 19

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Stories with Sulley the Therapy Dog, 2 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Harvest Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Caroline Center Church, Buffalo Road, Brooktondale.

NOVEMBER 20

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Phil Jordan – Psychic Readings, 12:30 to 3 p.m., doors open at noon, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Light lunch and dessert will be served. Tickets are $25 and proceeds support the Children’s Christmas Event.

NOVEMBER 22

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 23

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

NOVEMBER 24

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

NOVEMBER 26

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin

NOVEMBER 27

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 30

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

DECEMBER 1

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

DECEMBER 3

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 4

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 7

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

DECEMBER 8

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

DECEMBER 10

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bingo, second Saturday of the month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, Front Street, Owego.

DECEMBER 11

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

Drive Through Children’s Christmas Gift-Giving Event, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Open to ages newborn to 12 years old. Families will need to have their registration turned into the Post by Nov. 28 to register on time. Call (607) 687-1371 with questions.

DECEMBER 12

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

DECEMBER 15

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

DECEMBER 17

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 18

American Legion Sunday breakfast with weekly specials, 8 to 11:30 a.m., 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 20

“Disney’s Nine Old Men and Friends” with Corinne Moshier, 5:30 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego.

DECEMBER 21

The Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Directors Monthly Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Tioga County SWCD office. If you have any questions regarding these meetings, contact the office at (607) 687-3553 or email walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

DECEMBER 22

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

DECEMBER 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

DECEMBER 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Town of Candor residents.

DECEMBER 29

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community. Takeout only.

DECEMBER 31

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin

FEBRUARY 7

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Presentation and Meeting with a Dish to Pass Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. Bring your own table service. A short business meeting will take place after the meal. The program is on the Adirondacks, by Theresa Wells.