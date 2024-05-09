Play Ball!

On Saturday, April 27, teams participating in this year’s Owego Little League paraded from the Owego Police Station to the fields at Hyde Park for the opening season for Owego Little League. Field ceremonies began at 9 a.m., along with the first pitch, which marked the beginning of this 72nd year of offering baseball, free of charge, to youth in Owego.

