Fire battled at recycling facility in Owego

On Oct. 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the Owego Fire Department was toned out for a possible structure fire at the Taylor garbage recycling facility on Route 434 in Apalachin. Follow up communications confirmed a working fire in a large steel building, according to fire officials.

The first responding chiefs requested that Tioga Center be dispatched for a tanker to support Owego for a water supply. Shortly after that Campville, Southside, Candor and Apalachin were requested for mutual aid.

The involved building was of steel construction. The supports were along the walls, leaving a freestanding construction with no interior support pillars throughout.

On arrival, the fire was well established in loose garbage, emitting heavy smoke.

Owego Engine 804 set up operation at the front and supplied Owego Tower 841 at the far side of the building. Campville Engine 302 positioned on the front near the side.

The six tankers provided water supply, performing a shuttle operation. Owego Emergency Support Services (ESS) served coffee and food, Fire Police controlled traffic on Glenmary Drive, and EMS was present with the Owego Emergency Squad and Campville EMS.

Quick action by all departments limited the scale of the event and helped control the burning material within one and a half hours. About 40 personnel from six departments were on the scene, and no serious injuries were reported.